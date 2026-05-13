Domino's Pizza (BIT:1DPZ) Price Target Decreased by 20.18% to 363.25

The average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza (BIT:1DPZ) has been revised to €363.25 / share. This is a decrease of 20.18% from the prior estimate of €455.08 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €253.09 to a high of €493.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.54% from the latest reported closing price of €268.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza. This is an decrease of 514 owner(s) or 38.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DPZ is 0.13%, an increase of 30.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 37,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,350K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,982K shares , representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DPZ by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,991K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,802K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,333K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing a decrease of 50.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DPZ by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,249K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares , representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DPZ by 86.09% over the last quarter.

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