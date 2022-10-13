Domino's Pizza beats sales estimates as heavy discounts boost demand

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N beat quarterly U.S. same-store sales estimates on Thursday, as heavy discounts helped boost demand for its pizzas and chicken wings amid decades-high inflation.

U.S. same-store sales at the world's largest pizza chain, rose 2% in the third quarter, compared with a 1.02% rise estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES.

