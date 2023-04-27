News & Insights

Domino's Pizza beats quarterly sales estimates on price hikes, steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

April 27, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter U.S. same-store sales on Thursday, boosted by higher prices as well as new promotional offers and menu items that helped draw more customers.

Shares of the company rose about 5% in premarket trade.

The pizza chain's better-than-expected sales follows similar reports from McDonald's CorpMCD.N and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N, which have been bumping up menu prices to protect their margins from a jump in costs of raw materials and labor.

In a bid to attract inflation-weary consumers, the pizza chain relaunched $3 Carryout Tips promo, where customers who place a carry-out order of $5 or more earn a $3 promo that can be used for another carry-out order.

Analysts have said the company's new menu item "Loaded Tots" that serves oven-baked potato tots with cheese and toppings in three varieties has helped boost sales during the January-March period.

The world's largest pizza chain's U.S. same-store sales rose 3.6% in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of a 1.96% increase, according to Refinitiv data.

However, total revenue rose 1.3% to $1.02 billion but missed analysts' estimate of $1.04 billion hurt by a strong dollar.

Major companies such as McDonald's and Coca-Cola KO.N, which have sprawling global operations and convert foreign currencies into dollars, have flagged foreign currency headwinds.

Net income of the company rose to $104 million, or $2.93 per share, in the first quarter, from $91 million, or $2.50 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

