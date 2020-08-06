Domino's Pizza Appoints Stu Levy As CFO, Succeeding Jeffrey Lawrence

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) said it has appointed Stu Levy as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Levy is currently the Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Services.

Levy succeeds Jeffrey Lawrence, who earlier announced his intention to retire from the company this year. Levy will report to Domino's Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison.

Domino's also said it has promoted Cindy Headen to Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Services, succeeding Levy. She will join the company's executive leadership team and will report to CEO Ritch Allison.

The changes are effective August 20, 2020.

Levy joined Domino's in 2019 after serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer for Republic Services, Inc., a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and energy services. Prior to joining Republic, Levy spent 13 years with Bain & Co., and served as a partner from 2008 to 2014.

Headen joined Domino's in 2015 as Vice President of Procurement & Product Management, and in 2018 was promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Procurement and Supply Chain Operations. Prior to joining Domino's, Headen spent nearly 15 years with Pepsico USA, where she was responsible for global procurement.

