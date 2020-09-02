Domino's Pizza Appoints Neil Smith As Permanent CFO; Names New Board Members

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L, DPZ) announced Wednesday that Neil Smith, currently Interim Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as permanent CFO with effect from September 1. Smith will also join the Board on September 16.

Further, the company announced the appointment of Natalia Barsegiyan and Lynn Fordham to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with effect from September 16.

Barsegiyan and Fordham will be members of the Nomination, Remuneration and Audit committees.

Smith joined as Interim CFO on April 15 and most recently served as CFO of Ei Group plc from 2011 until its recent takeover by Stonegate Pub Co.

