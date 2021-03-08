Domino's Pizza Announces Disposal Of Sweden Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group plc has agreed to sell its entire shareholding in PPS Foods AB (Domino's Sweden) to Eyja fjárfestingafélag III EHF, a unit of Eyja fjárfestingafélag EHF, a company controlled by Birgir Bieltvedt. Domino's Sweden is the master franchisee of Domino's Pizza in Sweden. Domino's Pizza will pay 1.8 million pounds in cash to Eyja fjárfestingafélag III EHF.

Domino's Pizza Group said the disposal of Domino's Sweden is part of its planned exit from all directly operated international markets, to allow management to focus on its core UK and Ireland operations.

