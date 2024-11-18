Domino’s Pizza Announces Director Change

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited announced that Donald Jeffrey Meij has ceased to be a director as of November 18, 2024. Meij held over a million ordinary shares and various options and performance rights in the company. This transition marks a significant change in the company’s leadership and may influence shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:DMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.