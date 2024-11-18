News & Insights

Domino’s Pizza Announces Director Change

November 18, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited announced that Donald Jeffrey Meij has ceased to be a director as of November 18, 2024. Meij held over a million ordinary shares and various options and performance rights in the company. This transition marks a significant change in the company’s leadership and may influence shareholder dynamics.

