Domino's Pizza Announces Brand Refresh

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) said it is launching first brand refresh in 13 years. The new look and feel will roll out over the coming months across the U.S. and multiple international markets, with touchpoints including: TV and digital advertising, dominos.com, Domino's ordering app, boxes, print materials, in-store graphics, and team member gear.

Domino's said it is launching a new audio and visual expression of its name, brought to life by Shaboozey. Another important new element is an updated suite of boxes, putting the brand's logo into customers' hands with a simple approach. Domino's is keeping its iconic red and blue, but evolving them into the hottest version of each. The brand's new font, Domino's Sans, will be thicker and doughier.

