Markets

Domino's Pizza Announces Brand Refresh

October 08, 2025 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) said it is launching first brand refresh in 13 years. The new look and feel will roll out over the coming months across the U.S. and multiple international markets, with touchpoints including: TV and digital advertising, dominos.com, Domino's ordering app, boxes, print materials, in-store graphics, and team member gear.

Domino's said it is launching a new audio and visual expression of its name, brought to life by Shaboozey. Another important new element is an updated suite of boxes, putting the brand's logo into customers' hands with a simple approach. Domino's is keeping its iconic red and blue, but evolving them into the hottest version of each. The brand's new font, Domino's Sans, will be thicker and doughier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DPUKY
DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.