Domino's Pizza Announces 50% Offer For Online Orders From Now Through Aug. 20 Across The US

(RTTNews) - Pizza company Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has a special deal for customers who order online from now through August 20, with customers getting 50% off on all menu-priced pizzas from corporate and franchise-owned stores across the U.S.

Pizza lovers can enjoy Domino's half off deal via carryout or delivery, including Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, which allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields, and beaches.

The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels Domino's website, Domino's mobile app and Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms on Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Customers can choose any menu-priced pizza, including Domino's crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas such as the Deluxe, Buffalo Chicken, or Spinach and Feta.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.