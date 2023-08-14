News & Insights

Domino's Pizza Announces 50% Offer For Online Orders From Now Through Aug. 20 Across The US

(RTTNews) - Pizza company Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has a special deal for customers who order online from now through August 20, with customers getting 50% off on all menu-priced pizzas from corporate and franchise-owned stores across the U.S.

Pizza lovers can enjoy Domino's half off deal via carryout or delivery, including Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, which allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields, and beaches.

The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels Domino's website, Domino's mobile app and Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms on Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Customers can choose any menu-priced pizza, including Domino's crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas such as the Deluxe, Buffalo Chicken, or Spinach and Feta.

