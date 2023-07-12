News & Insights

US Markets
DPZ

Domino's partners with Uber for food orders

Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

July 12, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik and Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Adds details from release in paragraph 3, background in paragraph 4-5, shares in paragraph 2

July 12 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza DPZ.N on Wednesday said it had entered into a new agreement with Uber UBER.N that will allow customers to order Domino's products through Uber's food delivery apps.

Shares of the pizza maker were up 7% in premarket trading, while Uber was up 2%.

The company said the agreement allows U.S. customers to order Domino's products through Uber Eats and Postmates apps with Domino's and its franchisees handling the delivery.

Domino's has been raising prices on menu items and increasing delivery charges in a bid to shield margins from high input costs.

In April, the world's largest pizza chain warned of a slowdown in its delivery business as customers turned towards cooking cheaper meals at home amid a sticky cost of living crisis.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ
UBER

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.