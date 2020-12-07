Markets

Domino's Online Customers To Receive 30 Days Of Free Access To EPIX NOW - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DOM.L, DPZ) announced that any Domino's customer who orders online now through April 11, 2021, will receive 30 days of free access to EPIX NOW, a premium streaming service.

Domino's noted that customers who place an online order can claim their free 30-day access of EPIX NOW by clicking through the link on their order confirmation page, Domino's Tracker page or order confirmation email. After the 30 days of free access is up, customers must subscribe to EPIX NOW in order to continue streaming, the company said.

