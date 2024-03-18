News & Insights

Markets

Domino's Offers 50% Off On Online Orders Of All Menu-priced Pizzas

March 18, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pizza giant Domino's Pizza Inc. is offering customers 50 percent off on all menu-priced pizzas ordered online to celebrate the ongoing college basketball tournaments.

From today through March 24, the 50 percent off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com and Domino's mobile app.

Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president - chief digital officer, said, "Domino's is making an assist to customers for a slam dunk of a deal. What's better than enjoying delicious pizza while cheering on your favorite team? Enjoying delicious pizza when it's half off!"

Domino's noted that it sold more than 3 million pizzas during the men's 2023 national semifinals and championship game nights combined.

During the 2023 men's and women's college basketball tournaments, the company produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.

Domino's Pizza's previous offer was for its customers visiting its corporate and franchise owned-stores. From January 22 through 28, the customers were offered to buy large two-topping carryout pizzas for $6.99 each.

The largest pizza company in the world has a global enterprise of more than 20,500 stores in over 90 markets, and generated global retail sales of nearly $18.3 billion in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.