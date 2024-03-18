Domino's Offers 50% Off On Online Orders Of All Menu-priced Pizzas

(RTTNews) - Pizza giant Domino's Pizza Inc. is offering customers 50 percent off on all menu-priced pizzas ordered online to celebrate the ongoing college basketball tournaments.

From today through March 24, the 50 percent off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com and Domino's mobile app.

Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president - chief digital officer, said, "Domino's is making an assist to customers for a slam dunk of a deal. What's better than enjoying delicious pizza while cheering on your favorite team? Enjoying delicious pizza when it's half off!"

Domino's noted that it sold more than 3 million pizzas during the men's 2023 national semifinals and championship game nights combined.

During the 2023 men's and women's college basketball tournaments, the company produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.

Domino's Pizza's previous offer was for its customers visiting its corporate and franchise owned-stores. From January 22 through 28, the customers were offered to buy large two-topping carryout pizzas for $6.99 each.

The largest pizza company in the world has a global enterprise of more than 20,500 stores in over 90 markets, and generated global retail sales of nearly $18.3 billion in 2023.

