Domino's Offer Customers Free Slice Sauce & Exclusive Access To Cobranded Shinola Merchandise

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) announced Tuesday an offer of free Slice Sauce with an order of Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza now through May 7, 2026, which will also come in premium black and gold packaging, as elevated pizzas call for elevated boxes.

Further, Domino's is giving away free Slice Sauce with any online purchase of Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza now through June 14.

The order will also give exclusive access to a curated selection of black and gold Shinola timepieces and leather goods to celebrate the launch of Domino's new Slice Sauce, a creamy, craveable dip made to level up every bite of pizza.

The customer will receive password-only access to shop select Shinola styles at a preferred rate when the collection goes live on May 8 at shinola.com/dominos.

The assortment features a range of Shinola favorites customized with subtle Domino's design details, presented in custom black and gold packaging. Items include 39mm Mechanic Watch ($1,350), 40mm Canfield Sport Chronograph Watch ($1,165), 45mm Canfield Sport Chronograph Watch ($975), 41mm Runwell Watch - Black Mother of Pearl ($600), 36mm Runwell Watch - Mother of Pearl ($600), and 36mm Runwell Watch ($565).

It also includes Zip Travel Kit ($225), Laptop Tech Case ($225), Trifold Wallet ($170), and Five-Pocket Card Holder ($115).

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