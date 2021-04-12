Markets

Domino's, Nuro To Start Autonomous Pizza Delivery In Houston

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza and autonomous vehicle startup Nuro are launching autonomous pizza delivery in Houston, this week.

Following the launch, some Domino's customers in Houston can have a pizza delivered by Nuro's R2 robot.

Nuro's R2 is the first completely autonomous, on-road delivery vehicle with a regulatory approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The pizza delivery giant said the customers will receive text alerts, which will update them on R2's location and provide them with a unique PIN to retrieve their order.

Customers may also track the vehicle via GPS on their order confirmation page. Once R2 arrives, customers will be prompted to enter their PIN on the bot's touchscreen. R2's doors will then gently open upward, revealing the customer's hot Domino's order.

