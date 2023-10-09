News & Insights

Markets

Domino's Now Offers Free Medium Two-topping Emergency Pizza Through Rewards Account

October 09, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L, DPZ) said any Domino's customer who places a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza from now through Feb. 11, 2024. To earn a Domino's Emergency Pizza, customers need to place a delivery order online, or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more. To claim the Emergency Pizza, customers must sign into or join Domino's Rewards within seven days. The Emergency Pizza can be redeemed within 30 days by visiting the My Deals & Rewards page under the Domino's Rewards account.

Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president - chief brand officer, said: "Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.