Domino's Now Offers Free Medium Two-topping Emergency Pizza Through Rewards Account

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L, DPZ) said any Domino's customer who places a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza from now through Feb. 11, 2024. To earn a Domino's Emergency Pizza, customers need to place a delivery order online, or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more. To claim the Emergency Pizza, customers must sign into or join Domino's Rewards within seven days. The Emergency Pizza can be redeemed within 30 days by visiting the My Deals & Rewards page under the Domino's Rewards account.

Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president - chief brand officer, said: "Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

