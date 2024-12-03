News & Insights

Domino's, Netflix Join To Bring Emergency Pizzas For Squid Game Players - Quick Facts

December 03, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) said it is joining forces with Netflix (NFLX) at Squid Game: The Experience to give away free Emergency Pizza for a year to players with the lowest scores. On Dec. 12, the player with the lowest score from each competing group in Squid Game: The Experience at Manhattan Mall in New York City will win free Domino's Emergency Pizza for a year.

This is the second time Domino's has partnered with Netflix. In 2022, Domino's teamed up with the streaming service to launch a first-of-its-kind mind ordering app, prior to the season four premiere of Stranger Things.

