Domino's Launches Pinpoint Delivery

June 20, 2023 — 07:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ), announced on Tuesday that it is introducing Domino's Pinpoint Delivery. This technology will allow the customer to receive pizza delivery anywhere including public spaces like parks, baseball fields, beaches and more.

Customers need to select or pinpoint their exact location by dropping a pin on the Domino's app to get their pizza delivery.

Domino's Pinpoint Delivery also allows the user to track their order, see the driver's GPS location, view an estimated time of arrival and receive text alerts about their delivery. The app will alert the customer when their pizza has arrived at the pick-up spot at which time they can activate a visual signal on their phone, to help the driver spot them.

In premarket activity, shares of Domino's are trading at $331.6, up 0.06% or $0.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

