News & Insights

Markets

Domino's Launches New York Style Pizza

April 15, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pizza company Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) said Monday it has introduced a New York Style Pizza: a pizza that is designed to be even more delicious, whether you hail from New York City or beyond.

Domino's New York Style Pizza is made with fresh, never frozen dough that is stretched thin, by hand. It is topped with a melty blend of cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and provolone, and cut into six big, foldable slices.

They are priced at $10.99 each for a large three-topping New York Style Pizzas, $6.99 each for a Mix & Match Deal of any two or more menu items, including medium two-topping New York Style Pizzas.

Further, Domino's Rewards members may also redeem 60 points for a free medium two-topping New York Style Pizza.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.