Domino's Launches New York Style Pizza

(RTTNews) - Pizza company Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) said Monday it has introduced a New York Style Pizza: a pizza that is designed to be even more delicious, whether you hail from New York City or beyond.

Domino's New York Style Pizza is made with fresh, never frozen dough that is stretched thin, by hand. It is topped with a melty blend of cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and provolone, and cut into six big, foldable slices.

They are priced at $10.99 each for a large three-topping New York Style Pizzas, $6.99 each for a Mix & Match Deal of any two or more menu items, including medium two-topping New York Style Pizzas.

Further, Domino's Rewards members may also redeem 60 points for a free medium two-topping New York Style Pizza.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.