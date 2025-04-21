Domino's Launches 50% Off Pizza Deal

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. has unveiled 50% Off Pizza Deal, offering a cut to all menu-priced pizzas ordered online, just in time for the new Spring season.

From April 21 to 27, customers can select Domino's 50% off deal when they order on www.dominos.com or through Domino's mobile app.

The largest pizza company in the world said it offers six delicious crust options, such as Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Crunchy Thin, gluten-free, New York Style, and Parmesan Stuffed Crust. In addition, the firm offers a variety of Specialty Pizzas.

Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president - chief restaurant officer, said, "Springtime is here, in more ways than one! The weather isn't the only thing warming up - so are Domino's pizza ovens, as we've just launched another great offer for customers. Whether you want a casual weeknight dinner in, or a fun weekend gathering with friends and family, our half-off pizza deal is a fantastic one to take advantage of."

Domino's in January had offered its 50% off deal to celebrate the new year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.