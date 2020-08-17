Domino's Intends To Fill More Than 20,000 Positions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) said Domino's corporate and franchise stores are looking to fill more than 20,000 positions, including delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers. The company said the need to find great team members remains a priority for store managers in corporate and franchise stores nationwide.

"Domino's stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time opportunities. If you're looking for a steady income and want to be a part of a great team, we encourage you to apply," said Tom Curtis, Domino's executive vice president of operations and support.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.