Domino's India operator Jubilant's Q1 profit slumps on higher expenses

Adds details on results, shares in paragraph 3-9

CHENNAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Jubilant FoodWorks JUBI.NS reported a 74% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as Domino's Pizza's DPZ.N Indian franchisee grappled with higher costs while also spending heavily to expand in the country.

Consolidated profit fell to 289.2 million rupees ($3.53 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 1.13 billion rupees, a year earlier, Jubilant said in an exchange filing.

Restaurants in India have been struggling with higher prices of essential items ranging from milk and vegetables to packaging material, forcing them to introduce new strategies to protect their bottomline.

Jubilant has taken steps like removing lids from boxes of pizzas sold at stores starting December and trying to secure rent rebates from store landlords by offering upfront payments. It also launched more affordable pizzas earlier this year, to attract inflation-hit customers.

Total expenses climbed 13% to 12.49 billion rupees in the first quarter, with standalone gross margin contracting 69 basis points to 76%.

Key input costs are holding firm in a challenging inflationary environment, Jubilant said in a statement.

The company, however, continued to open new stores in India to capture a bigger slice of the burgeoning middle-class population's spending in the long run. It opened 23 Domino's stores during the quarter, with its total store count at 1,838.

The store-opening spree helped overall revenue rise 6% to 13.35 billion rupees, although Domino's India like-for-like sales - a key same-store sales metric - slipped 1.3%.

Shares rose 4% as Jubilant said it plans on adding 200-225 Domino's stores in India by March 2024. Shares had declined about 9% this year, as of the last close.

Jubilant is the first among listed restaurant operators to report, with McDonald's franchisee Westlife Foodworld WEST.NS posting its results later this week.

($1 = 81.8250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.