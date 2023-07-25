News & Insights

Domino's India franchisee Jubilant's profit slumps as expenses weigh

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

July 25, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Jubilant FoodWorks JUBI.NS reported a 74% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the Domino's Pizza's DPZ.N Indian franchisee grappled with higher costs while also spending heavily to expand in the country.

Consolidated profit fell to 289.2 million rupees ($3.53 million) for the first quarter ended June 30, from 1.13 billion rupees, a year earlier, Jubilant said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.8250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; +91 867-525-3569;))

