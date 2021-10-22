Domino's Huge Runway for Store Growth

The big headline from Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) latest earnings report is that U.S. sales declined for the first time in over a decade.

But there's still a huge runway for store growth both in the U.S. and in international markets.

In this video from "Beat & Raise" from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 14, Fool contributor Demitri Kalogeropoulos outlines the pizza delivery giant's ambitions for adding new locations around the world.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Domino's Pizza wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos: What we have here is a breakdown of new store growth, and that's a major growth category for Domino's. Any restaurants has basically two most attractive growth avenues. You want comparable store sales to grow, you want not to be able to boost your sales numbers in existing locations, but you also want to have a long runway for adding more locations over time. This is one of the huge pillars of the Domino's investing thesis.

As Parkev mentioned, the company added a little over 300 new stores in this quarter, including something like, I think it was 42 in the United States and somewhere in that 300 category internationally. That's a accelerated growth rate than just a year ago. Management also said they're actually a little frustrated because they would have opened more, but they had things like construction delays and staffing delays, so there's issues there, so that number would have been higher.

But as of this quarter, Q3 2021, Domino's is almost at 6,500 stores in the U.S. They see ultimately room for around 8,000 total. Again, this is a pretty mature market. I find it pretty interesting that they think that there's still room to add maybe 25% onto their current base. But the opportunity is even more exciting internationally, which this past quarter demonstrates in the fact that they were growing faster and they were able to add more stores.

India, for example, just recently crossed the 1,400 store mark. They're thinking they can take it more than double that over time. There's a lot of growth left if management has their way.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.