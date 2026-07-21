Domino's Growth Trends Reflect a New Phase for Pizza Demand

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ is entering a phase in which pizza demand is less about one ordering channel and more about capturing occasions across delivery, carryout, loyalty and aggregators.

The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results showed that order growth remains central to the story, even as ticket pressure, promotions and cautious consumer spending complicate the near-term setup.

DPZ's Aggregators Are Changing the Playbook

Domino’s continued to expand on Uber and DoorDash and believes it is now the leading pizza player on both platforms. Management still sees room to grow because the brand remains below what it views as its fair share of the broader aggregator marketplace.

The economics matter. Management continues to point to roughly 50% incrementality from aggregator orders, while premium pricing on those platforms is intended to keep franchisee profitability broadly neutral across channels.

Domino's Pizza Inc Price and Consensus

Domino's Pizza Inc price-consensus-chart | Domino's Pizza Inc Quote

Domino’s Carryout White Space Stands Out

Carryout remains one of Domino’s clearer long-term growth levers. Management has said that when a new store opens, about 80% of the carryout business is incremental, rather than shifted from an existing location.

That supports the case for more U.S. development over time. Domino’s ended the fiscal second quarter with 7,231 U.S. stores and added 26 net U.S. stores in the period, while its carryout share of about 20% leaves room for further penetration.

DPZ's Technology Supports Better Fulfillment

Domino’s orchestration agent is designed to connect third-party ordering and the company’s own operating platform more effectively. The goal is to align food preparation with driver availability and customer pickup timing.

That coordination matters in pizza. A pie made too early can sit before handoff, hurting temperature and the delivery experience. Better timing can protect product quality while supporting aggregator, delivery and carryout growth.

Domino’s Scale Is a Strategic Edge

Domino’s scale gives it tools that smaller operators often lack. Management points to lower market-basket costs for franchisees, a large advertising budget and supply-chain infrastructure as advantages in a promotional restaurant market.

That edge may matter more when pricing flexibility is limited. Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is part of the same pizza-demand discussion, as investors assess which brands can balance value messaging with franchisee economics.

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, gives investors another large franchised restaurant model to compare against Domino’s through Pizza Hut. The contrast highlights why digital execution, store density and supply-chain support remain central in pizza competition.

How DPZ's Ratings Capture the Crosscurrents

The bottom line is that Domino’s long-term growth story still has several visible supports, including aggregators, carryout, loyalty, technology and scale. The near term is less clean, with second-quarter U.S. same-store sales up only 0.1% and ticket pressure offsetting meaningful order-count growth.

DPZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank reflects pressure in the estimate picture, including a decline in fiscal 2026 earnings estimates over the past 30 days.

The Style Scores show the split. Domino’s has a Growth Score of A, underscoring favorable longer-term growth characteristics, while its Momentum Score of F signals weak price and earnings momentum. For investors, that combination points to a business with structural strengths, but a stock that still needs cleaner execution and estimate support before sentiment improves.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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