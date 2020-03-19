Domino's Going on a Coronavirus-Related Hiring Spree

Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) was unintentionally engineered for the current coronavirus pandemic. It only offers delivery and takeout and does not have dining rooms at its stores.

That already set the company up to do well during this period of social distancing. Now, it needs more workers to meet demand.

Domino's has openings at all levels. Image source: Domino's.

Domino's is hiring

The pizza chain needs to fill open jobs across the company. Needs vary by location, but open positions include "delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers," according to a press release. Domino's also needs Class A CDL drivers at its supply chain centers.

"While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone," said Domino's CEO Richard Allison. "Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily impacted restaurant industry."

Domino's has made some changes

In addition to adding workers, the pizza chain has also made some procedural changes. All stores can now execute contactless delivery, though stores remain open for order pickup for customers who still want that.

Customers who prefer a contactless delivery, where the driver leaves their food at the door, can opt for that via the chain's website or app when placing an order. Job openings and applications are available at jobs.dominos.com.

