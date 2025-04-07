Domino's Extends Partnership With WorkInProgress Through 2027 After Successful Four-Year Run

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Monday announced that it has extended its contract with its U.S. agency of record, WorkInProgress - WIP, through 2027 after a successful four-year partnership.

The Boulder-based agency will continue handling strategic and creative duties, including social media responsibilities.

Kate Trumbull, Domino's EVP and CMO, praised WIP's deep knowledge and passion, noting that the agency's creative talent has been crucial in bringing Domino's "Hungry for M.O.R.E." strategy to life. Since the partnership began in 2021, Domino's and WIP have successfully navigated post-pandemic challenges with innovative campaigns, such as Surprise Frees, Mind Ordering, Carryout Tips, Emergency Pizza, and MOREflation.

These campaigns helped Domino's maintain its position as the world's top pizza company and No. 1 carryout pizza brand in the U.S. WIP's work has generated millions in earned media impressions, including a record-breaking 5 billion for the Emergency Pizza campaign.

Matt Talbot, co-founder of WIP, emphasized the agency's dedication, comparing it to the passion of Domino's franchisees. Trumbull echoed this sentiment, calling WIP true partners in the brand's success and looking forward to the next chapter of their collaboration.

DPZ is currently trading at $434.54 or 2.18% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

