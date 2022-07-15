Domino's (DPZ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 21, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.6%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.88, suggesting a decline of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter. In the past seven days, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 0.3%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.07 billion, suggesting an improvement of 3.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

Domino's fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from store growth, focus on digitalization and other sales-building efforts. The company’s commitment to car-side delivery might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. With consistent waiting time-averaged below two minutes, franchisees and operators have enthusiastically embraced this new service method. It has been successful in attracting new customers as well.



Robust supply chain revenues and U.S. franchise advertising revenues may have favored the company’s fiscal second-quarter performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for domestic revenues from franchise advertising and supply chain is pegged at $115 million and $627 million, down 0.9% and up 4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues from U.S. company-owned stores stands at $115 million, suggesting a decline of 1.7% year over year.



Inflationary pressures in commodities and labor might have weighed on the company’s performance. It is worth mentioning that the industry players expect to witness higher costs due to labor and supply chain shortages for quite some time. The company has been witnessing labor challenges in a handful of markets. During the first-quarter 2022 conference call, the company announced that it anticipates fluctuations in commodity prices (including wheat) and fuel costs due to geopolitical risks and the impact on the overall macroeconomic environment.

Domino's Pizza Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Domino's Pizza Inc price-eps-surprise | Domino's Pizza Inc Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Domino's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Domino's has an Earnings ESP of -0.60%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Domino's carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS has an Earnings ESP of +2.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods have declined 12.3% in the past year. DKS’ earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 40.7%.



Dollar General Corporation DG has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Dollar General have increased 11.9% so far this year. DG’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL has an Earnings ESP of +22.5% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Burlington Stores have declined 57.8% in the past year. BURL’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the negative average surprise being 0.6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.