Domino's (DPZ) Stock Down as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings missed the consensus estimate for the second straight quarter, while revenues missed the mark after beating the same in trailing five quarters. Following the results, the company’s shares are down by nearly 4% in pre-market trading session.



The company also reported robust U.S. same-store sales. The fiscal fourth quarter also marked the 39th straight quarter of positive U.S. comparable sales and the 108th consecutive quarter of positive international comps.

Earnings & Revenues Discussion

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.46 per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79. However, the reported figure increased 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was primarily driven by higher net income.

Dominos Pizza Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dominos Pizza Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dominos Pizza Inc Quote

Quarterly revenues of $1,356.6 million missed the consensus mark of $1,383 million. However, the top line rose 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Notably, robust same-store sales and increase in store count (during the trailing four quarters) in the United States and international markets drove fiscal fourth-quarter revenues. The company opened 624 stores in the fiscal 2020. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company opened 388 stores, comprising 116 net new U.S. stores and 272 net new international stores. International franchise revenues also improved.

Comps

Global retail sales (including total sales of franchise and company-owned units) increased 21.7% on a year-over-year basis in the fiscal fourth quarter. The upside can primarily be attributed to growth in sales at domestic stores (up 22.8%) and at international stores (up 20.7%). Excluding foreign currency impact, global retail sales increased 20.9%.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, comps at Domino’s domestic stores (including company-owned and franchise stores) increased 11.2%. Moreover, it was higher than the prior-year quarter’s increase of 3.4%.



At domestic company-owned stores, Domino’s comps rose 8.1% year over year, higher than 3.9% in the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Moreover, domestic franchise stores comps increased 11.4% year over year compared with 3.3% growth in the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Comps at international stores, excluding foreign currency translation, were up 7.3% year over year. This was higher than improvement of 1.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Margins

Domino’s operating margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 39.5% in the reported quarter. Net income margin during the quarter came in at 11.2%, thereby matching prior-year quarter’s levels.

Balance Sheet

As of Jan 3, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $168.8 million, down from $190.6 million as of Dec 29, 2019. Long-term debt at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter was $4,116 million compared with $4,071.1 million as of Dec 29, 2019. Inventory amounted to $66.7 million compared with $53 million in the prior-year quarter.



Cash flows from operating activities totaled $592.8 million at the end of fiscal fourth quarter. In the quarter under review, Domino’s incurred capital expenditures of $88.8 million.



The company declared quarterly cash dividend of 94 cents, to be paid out on Mar 30, 2021 to shareholders on record as of Mar 15.

2020 Highlights

Total revenues in fiscal 2020 came in at $4,117.4 million compared with $3,618.8 million in 2019.



General and administrative expenses in fiscal 2020 came in at $406.6 million compared with $382.3 million in 2019.

In fiscal 2020, adjusted EPS came in at $12.01 compared with $9.57 in the previous year.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM reported strong fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1.15 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $1.00. Quarterly revenues of $1,743 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $1,731 million. The top line also increased 3% year over year. The upside can be attributed to increase in company sales.



McDonald's Corporation MCD reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. Moreover, the bottom line declined 14% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $5,313.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,320 million. The top line declined 2% year over year. The downtick was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted EPS of 79 cents. Meanwhile, quarterly revenues of $6,749.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,873 million. Moreover, the top line fell 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The downside was caused by dismal global retail and comparable sales as well as decline in store traffic.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report



McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Yum Brands, Inc. (YUM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.