Domino's (DPZ) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. However, both metrics increased year over year. Following the announcement, the stock rose 5% in the pre-market trading session.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter, Domino's reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37. The figure rose 1.1% from $4.43 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $1,403 million missed the consensus mark of $1,416 million, but increased 0.8% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to higher global franchise royalties and fees owing to global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) as well as higher supply-chain revenues. However, the increase was partially overshadowed by a decrease in U.S. franchise advertising revenues.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Domino's had 431 gross store openings and 37 gross store closures.

Other Metrics

Global retail sales (excluding foreign currency impact) rose 4.9% on a year-over-year basis in the fiscal fourth quarter. The upside was driven by higher international store sales (up 5.2% year over year). Meanwhile, U.S. store sales increased 4.5% year over year.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, comps at Domino’s domestic stores (including company-owned and franchise stores) rose 2.8% year over year. Our model predicted the metric to increase 1.1% from the year-ago levels.



At domestic company-owned stores, Domino’s comps gained 5.9% year over year compared with 3.4% a year ago. We estimated the metric to increase 2.9%.



Domestic franchise store comps jumped 2.6% year over year compared with 0.8% in the prior-year quarter. Our model suggested the metric to increase 1%.



Comps at international stores, excluding foreign currency translation, improved 0.1% year over year compared with 2.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Domino's Pizza Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Domino's Pizza Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Domino's Pizza Inc Quote

Margins

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Domino’s gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) year over year to 38.4%.



Net income margin was 11.2%, down 20 bps from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was pegged at 10.6%.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $114.1 million compared with $60.4 million as of Jan 1, 2023. Long-term debt (less current portion) at the fiscal fourth-quarter end was $4,934.1 million compared with $4,967.4 million at the end of Jan 1, 2023. Inventory amounted to $83 million compared with $81.6 million at the end of Jan 1, 2023.



Capital expenditure in the quarter totaled $105.4 million compared with $87.2 million as of Jan 1, 2023



During fiscal fourth quarter, the company repurchased and retired 167,572 shares for an aggregated cost of $58.2 million. As of Dec 31, 2023, DPZ stated the availability of $141.3 million under its repurchase program.



Management declared a 25% increase in cash dividend to $1.51 per share. The dividend will be paid on Mar 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Mar 15, 2024.

Long-Term Guidance (2024-2028)

The company expects more than 7% annual global retail sales growth. It anticipates more than 1,100 annual global net store growth. DPZ expects more than 8% annual income from operation growth.

Zacks Rank

Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

