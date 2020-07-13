Domino's (DPZ) Q2 Earnings to Gain From Robust Domestic Sales

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 16, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.1%. Further, it has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.



Q2 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.24, higher than $2.19 reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past seven days, earnings estimates have remained stable. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark stands at nearly $898.1 million, indicating an improvement of 10.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Factors to Note



Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect robust domestic revenues. Domino’s solid digital ordering system and other sales initiatives are likely to have positively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. However, international sales in the quarter might reflect the impact of the ongoing crisis.



Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for domestic revenues from franchise and supply chain are pegged at $113 million and $523 million, indicating an improvement of 17.7% and 11.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. Moreover, domestic company-owned stores’ revenues are anticipated to witness an increase of 7.6% to $113 million. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for international revenues is pegged at $47.9 million, suggesting decline of 14.8% from the prior-year quarter.



During the first-quarter 2020 conference call, the company announced that it moved to 100% contactless delivery model across the United Sates. Meanwhile, Domino’s digital loyalty program -- Piece of the Pie Rewards – has been contributing significantly to traffic gains. The extended ways to order a pizza has thus kept Domino’s at the forefront of digital ordering and customer convenience. These efforts are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Domino’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Domino's has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +12.27%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



