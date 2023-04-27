Domino's (DPZ) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Gains

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 4.7% in the pre-market trading session. The company benefited from robust U.S and international same-store sales.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter, Domino's reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66. The figure increased 17.2% from $2.50 reported in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues of $1,024.4 million lagged the consensus mark of $1,029 million. However, the top line improved 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly driven by higher supply-chain revenues (owing to a rise in market basket pricing), U.S. franchise royalties and fees, and U.S. franchise advertising revenues.



In first-quarter fiscal 2023, Domino's opened 128 stores, comprising 22 net new U.S. stores and 106 net new international stores.

Comps

Global retail sales (including total franchise and company-owned units) rose 2.2% on a year-over-year basis in the fiscal first quarter. The upside was driven by higher U.S stores (up 5.1% year over year). However, international store sales declined 0.5% year over year. Excluding foreign-currency impacts, global retail sales increased 5.9% from the prior-year quarter.



For the fiscal first quarter, comps at Domino’s domestic stores (including company-owned and franchise stores) increased 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reading.



At domestic company-owned stores, Domino’s comps increased 7.3% year over year against a decline of 10.5% reported in the year-ago quarter. Domestic franchise store comps increased 3.4% year over year against a decline of 3.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Comps at international stores, excluding foreign currency translation, increased 1.2% year over year compared with growth of 1.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Margins

In the fiscal first quarter, Domino’s’ gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) year over year to 37.6%. The net income margin was 10.2%, up 120 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 26, cash and cash equivalents totaled $154.2 million compared with $60.4 million as of Jan 1. At the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023, Domino’s had $277.8 million of available borrowing capacity under its 2021 and 2022 variable funding notes, and net of letters of credit issued was $42.2 million.



Long-term debt (less current portion) at the fiscal first-quarter end was $4,955.2 million compared with $4,967.4 million reported in the previous quarter. Inventory amounted to $69.3 million compared with $81.6 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.



Capital expenditure in the quarter totaled $19 million compared with $12.5 million reported in the previous quarter.

2023 Guidance

For fiscal 2023, the company expects capital expenditure of $90-$100 million. General and administrative expenses are anticipated at $425-$435 million.

