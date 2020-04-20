Domino's (DPZ) Q1 Earnings Likely to Grow Despite Coronavirus

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 earnings on Apr 23, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Further, it beat estimates in the trailing four quarters with a positive earnings surprise of 5.8%, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.29, higher than $2.20 reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past seven days, earnings estimate have been revised downward by a penny. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark stands at nearly $866.8 million, indicating an improvement of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors at Play

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from robust international and domestic revenues. Domino’s solid digital ordering system, robust international expansion and other sales initiatives are likely to have positively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

The company recently came out with its preliminary results, wherein it anticipates preliminary Global retail sales (including total sales of franchise and company-owned units) to grow 4.4% year over year in first quarter. Preliminary comps at international stores and domestic stores are expected to rise 3.9% and 4.9%, year over year, respectively. Excluding foreign currency impact, global retail sales are expected to increase 5.9%.

The company anticipates fiscal first-quarter system-wide sales of U.S. company-owned stores, U.S. franchise stores, U.S. stores and International stores (excluding foreign currency impact) to rise 3.9%, 1.5%, 1.6% and 1.5%, year over year, respectively.

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for international revenues is pegged at $59 million, suggesting growth of 7.3% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, domestic revenues from franchise and supply chain are pegged at $105 million and $511 million, indicating an improvement of 8.2% and 22.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. However, domestic company-owned stores’ revenues are anticipated to witness a sharp decline of 14.6% to $105 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Domino's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.

Domino's has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.14%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

