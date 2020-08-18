Domino's (DPZ) Plans to Add 20K Jobs in the United States

In a bid to boost customer services amid the pandemic, Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ announced plans to hire more than 20,000 employees for its corporate and franchise stores. Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 2.6% during trading hours on Aug 17.



Moreover, the company is implementing additional health and safety precautions like measures related to enhanced restaurant sanitation and contactless delivery for the safety of its team members and customers.



With states reopening and businesses continuing with investments in delivery and curbside pick-up, employment prospects in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are looking up. Notably, the job roles are likely to range from delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers. Additionally, stores across the United States are actively hiring production and warehouse team members as well as CDL drivers.



Domino's executive vice president of operations and support, Tom Curtis stated, "We realize that these are tough times, and not only do we want to maintain strong service levels, but we also want to provide opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours.”

Increased Focus on Delivery Services

Domino's continues to reinforce its commitment toward offering better customer experience with its improved digital ordering process. To this end, the company has started driverless pizza delivery services in Houston, TX, in partnership with Nuro — a robotic company for delivery services. The driverless pizza delivery services can be only be availed by select residents in Texas. The service has been running in the Houston metro area since March 2019 and will expand Nuro's autonomous delivery operations.



During the second quarter of 2020, the company initiated car-side delivery, enabling convenient and contact-free carryout experience for customers. Moreover, other digital enhancements in terms of make ordering, selecting service methods, paying and tipping were implemented to boost consumer experience.



Meanwhile, Domino’s digital loyalty program – Piece of the Pie Rewards – continues to contribute significantly to traffic gains. The extended ways to order a pizza has thus kept Domino’s at the forefront of digital ordering and customer convenience.



In the past six months, shares of Domino's have gained 37.8% against the industry’s decline of 5.7%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the same space include Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA, Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY and El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO. Papa John's sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Chuy's Holdings and El Pollo Loco carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Papa John's has a three-five year earnings per share growth rate of 8%.



Chuy's Holdings’ 2021 earnings are expected to surge 180%.



El Pollo Loco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.1%, on average.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.