Domino's (DPZ) Partners Vonage to Boost Digital Platform

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ has collaborated with a global leader in cloud communications – Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – to improve reliability and customer services.

Per the agreement, Domino's will leverage Vonage's unified communications solution and programmable voice capabilities to enhance customer experience and connect more than 6,000 franchise and corporate locations across the United States.

The company has also initiated its new "Intelligent Call Manager" with Vonage's Voice API platform to provide personalized support to customers. Notably, the company intends to drive efficiencies through features like real-time order tracking, caller ID and automated routing to Spanish-language call center agents.

Kelly Garcia, Chief Technical Officer at Domino's, stated "As our business and franchise network continues to grow, we wanted to leverage the Vonage service offering in order to provide our franchisees with the tools they need to stay connected to our customers.”

Increased Focus on Digitalization

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the restaurant operators are focusing on robust delivery system to drive sales. Moreover, with Internet, digitalization and electronics influencing every facet of day-to-day lives, it is obvious that the restaurant industry has embraced this trend. Foodservice delivery services have contributed significantly to restaurant sales over the past few years.

Domino’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. It has started driverless pizza delivery services. To this end, the company has partnered with Nuro — a robotic company for delivery services. During the first-quarter 2020 conference call, the company announced that it has moved to 100% contactless delivery model across the United Sates.

Meanwhile, Domino’s digital loyalty program -- Piece of the Pie Rewards – continues to contribute significantly to traffic gains. The extended ways to order a pizza have thus kept Domino’s at the forefront of digital ordering and customer convenience.

In the past six months, shares of the company have surged 40% against the industry’s decline of 13.4%.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Domino’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space are Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN, Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA and Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.

Earnings in 2021 for Dine Brands are expected to surge 206.6%.

Papa John's has a three-five-year earnings per share growth rate of 8%.

Yum China has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 62.9%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters.

