Domino's (DPZ) Falls 34% in 6 Months: What's Hurting It?

Are you still holding shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ and waiting for a miracle to take the stock higher in the near term? If yes, then you might lose more money as chances are very slim that the stock, which has lost its value by 34% in the past six months, will take a U-turn in the near term. At the same time, the Zacks Restaurant industry declined 18.7%. Let’s delve deeper and analyze the factors that are hurting this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company.

Primary Concerns

The company’s business continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. During the fiscal first quarter, Domino’s operations were negatively impacted by the Omicron-induced labor shortages and capacity constraints. Lack of order fulfillment, particularly for delivery customers, led to the downside. Although the company undertook certain initiatives to improve staffing levels, complete recovery is likely to take time. Nevertheless, it continues to regularly monitor the pandemic so as to operate and survive amid such trying times.

Dismal comps are hurting the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps at Domino’s domestic stores (including company-owned and franchise stores) declined 3.6% year over year against year-over-year growth of 13.4% reported in the prior-year quarter. The downside was primarily due to a fall in order counts partially offset by ticket growth. Limited operating hours (due to staffing challenges) and supply chain challenges (on account of labor issues within distribution channels) further added to the downside.

Inflationary pressures in commodity, labor and fuel costs continue to hurt the company. The industry players have been witnessing higher costs for quite some time due to labor and supply chain shortages. Domino’s has been no exception to the trend. The company has been witnessing labor challenges in a handful of markets. During the fiscal first quarter, the company’s total cost of sales amounted to $642.5 million compared with $594.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Going forward, the company anticipates fluctuations in commodity prices (including wheat) and fuel costs stemming from geopolitical risks and the impact on the overall macroeconomic environment.



Growth Projections

The company’s earnings in 2022 is likely to witness a decline of 6.3%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has witnessed a downward revision of 9.6% to $12.75. However, in 2022, revenues are likely to witness growth of 5.2% year over year.

