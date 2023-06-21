Domino's (DPZ) Boosts Digital Offerings With Pinpoint Delivery

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ recently rolled out a new Pinpoint Delivery service in the U.S. market. The concept is based on the idea of providing food deliveries to locations based on pin and without a standard address.



Available in the Domino's app, the initiative supports outdoor deliveries (including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches) and a convenient pick-up option. It allows customers to track their orders (using Domino's Tracker), view an anticipated arrival time, see the GPS location of their driver and receive SMS notifications about their deliveries.



Customers will also receive a notification from Domino's when their delivery expert arrives at the pickup location, at which point they can turn on a visual signal on their phone to make themselves more noticeable to the driver.



Domino’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. The company continues to innovate aggressively across all aspects of its business — including GPS, e-bikes, AI in-store technology, great food and an evolving digital experience.



The company made substantial progress regarding its Carside Delivery. With consistent waiting time-averaged below two minutes, franchisees and operators have enthusiastically embraced this new service method. Also, it was successful in bringing in new customers as well. The company also initiated a pilot version of its new Pulse point-of-sale system to boost the productivity of its stores. Given the ongoing development and evolution of the product, further investments in this direction are likely.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company initiated the roll out of electric vehicles for pizza delivery. Apart from this, enhanced make-line and cut-table technology and AI-enabled forecasting are being rolled out for better matching of demand with capacity. The initiatives are likely to enhance the speed, accuracy and efficiency of services going forward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 4.2% compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Domino’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CMG has a long-term earnings growth rate of 31.8%. The stock has improved 63.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chipotle’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 12.6% and 19.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average. Shares of CHUY have increased 105.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.9% and 27%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ARCO has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.5%. The stock has rallied 36.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.4% and 4.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.