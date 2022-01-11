Commodities
DPZ

Domino's cuts back on promotional offers as costs bite

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Higher food costs due to record levels of inflation has forced Domino's Pizza Inc to scale back some of its promotional offers for 2022 in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Higher food costs due to record levels of inflation has forced Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N to scale back some of its promotional offers for 2022 in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

The pizza chain said it will cut the number of chicken wings in its $7.99 carryout offer to eight pieces from 10 pieces, the first of a few changes the company is making to counter higher labor costs and prices of meats, cheese, and some grains.

"We expect unprecedented increases in our food basket costs (for fiscal 2022) versus 2021 of 8% to 10%, which is 3 to 4x what we might normally see in a year," Chief Executive Officer Richard Allison said at ICR Conference.

Domino's is also moving the offer to only its online sales channel as it could cut costs by not having its workers answer the phones.

Global supply-chain bottlenecks have driven up costs of ingredients, forcing U.S. restaurants to increase prices, while they have also had to pay their workers more to keep them from leaving for higher-paying jobs.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular