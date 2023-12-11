News & Insights

Markets

Domino's Backs FY23 Underlying EBITDA Guidance

December 11, 2023 — 03:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), Monday reiterated its underlying EBITDA guidance for the full year, still expecting it in the range of 132 million pounds to 138 million pounds.

The company also backed its plans to open at least 60 new outlets this year.

The company's investor event will be hosted today by Andrew Rennie, CEO and Edward Jamieson, CFO at 16:00 GMT.

Shares of Domino's moved down 1.77%, to close at $394.90 on Friday on New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.