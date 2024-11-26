Dominion Water Reserves Eyes Strategic Expansion

Dominion Water Reserves (TSE:PRME) has released an update.
Prime Drink Group has entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Beach Day Every Day, a leading brand in Quebec’s ready-to-drink beverage market with annual sales exceeding $30 million. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Prime’s portfolio by capitalizing on Beach Day’s growth in Canada and the United States, aligning with their goal of reaching $100 million in annual revenues.
