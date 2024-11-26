Dominion Water Reserves Eyes Strategic Expansion

Dominion Water Reserves (TSE:PRME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prime Drink Group has entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Beach Day Every Day, a leading brand in Quebec’s ready-to-drink beverage market with annual sales exceeding $30 million. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Prime’s portfolio by capitalizing on Beach Day’s growth in Canada and the United States, aligning with their goal of reaching $100 million in annual revenues.

For further insights into TSE:PRME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.