Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $1.6 bln over election claims -AP

Susan Heavey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Dominion voting systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the cable news network of falsely claiming the voting company rigged the 2020 election in order to boost its ratings, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Dominion, which has already sued former President Donald Trump's campaign, his former campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, argued Fox News "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," according to a copy of the lawsuit cited by AP.

