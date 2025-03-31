Dominion Stock Gains From Infrastructure & Renewable Investments

Dominion Energy D is expanding and strengthening its infrastructure through systematic investments to better serve its customers. A focus on renewable energy and contributions from organic assets are projected to increase its presence in the clean energy market.



However, D faces risks related to the operation of nuclear facilities and unplanned outages.

Tailwinds Favoring D



Dominion Energy has a well-defined long-term capital investment plan for improving and expanding its infrastructure. The company intends to invest $12.1 billion in 2025 and $52.3 billion during 2025-2029 to strengthen its operations. Dominion Energy's long-term goal is to build additional battery storage, solar, hydro and wind (offshore and onshore) projects by 2036, increasing renewable energy capacity by more than 15% each year, on average, over the following 15 years. Organic projects and acquired assets will help enhance D's clean energy portfolio.



Dominion seeks to reduce emissions by 70-80% by 2035 compared to 2005. By 2035, Dominion Energy also intends to make zero and low-emitting resources accountable for 99% of its electric generation. The company has been working on offshore wind projects, battery storage projects and hydropower projects to reduce emissions, with the goal of achieving net-zero carbon and methane emissions from its electric generation by 2050.



Dominion Energy continues to upgrade electric infrastructure by installing smart meters and grid devices, as well as enhancing services to its customers through the customer information platform. The company is also working on a project for strategic undergrounding of 4,000 miles of distribution lines. D also started the deployment of electricity storage devices, which will support its renewable power projects. These initiatives will increase the resilience of its operation and enable D to serve the expanding customer base more efficiently.

Headwinds Faced by D



Dominion is exposed to risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities and unplanned outages at power stations in which the company has an ownership interest. This might derail management’s planned production goal and adversely impact its earnings. Even if planned outages continue for more than the forecast period, they can adversely impact the company’s earnings.



Dominion’s financial performance relies on its ability to manage the operations of its transmission and distribution companies. The company’s operations face several operational risks, including breakdowns or damage of equipment or processes due to aging infrastructure, accidents and labor disputes.

Focus on Renewable Energy



Cleaner energy sources are progressively being used by the U.S. electric power industry to generate electricity. The majority of companies support the advancement of new technology and strive to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources. In the upcoming years, they promise to offer only sustainable energy and meet the zero-emission goal.



To reap the benefits of the expanding renewable energy market, certain companies from the same industry, such as Xcel Energy Inc. XEL, PPL Corp. PPL and CenterPoint Energy CNP, are also making investments in clean energy.



Xcel Energy plans to spend $45 billion during the 2025-2029 period. These investments are aimed at strengthening and expanding XEL’s transmission, distribution, electric generation and renewable projects.



The company is reducing coal usage and targets to lower emissions by at least 80% within 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.



PPL aims to make investments to strengthen its grid, electricity and gas distribution and electricity transmission and expand renewable generation capacity. It expects a regulated capital investment of $20 billion during 2025-2028.



PPL intends to achieve a 70% and 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2035 and 2040, respectively, compared to 2010. It will accomplish this by using new carbon capture technology and adding more renewable sources to its generation portfolio. The company also aspires to be carbon neutral by 2050.



CenterPoint Energy plans to spend more than $3 billion over the next 10 years to promote renewable energy generation and electric vehicle expansion.



CenterPoint Energy intends to phase out coal-fired output by the end of 2027 and increase its investment in renewable energy sources. These initiatives should enable CenterPoint Energy to produce 80% of its energy from wind and solar resources by 2030, as well as cut carbon emissions from its electric generation fleet by 97% by the end of 2030, allowing it to achieve its net-zero emission objective by 2035.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.