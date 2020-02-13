Dominion Solar Facility To Support FB's Operations With 100% Renewable Energy

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy said it will build, own and operate solar facility in Greensville County, Va. Facebook will purchase the environmental attributes generated by the solar facility.

Sadler Solar, a 100 MW facility located in Greensville County, was approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission last month and is expected to become operational by the end of 2020.

Dominion's partnership helps to enable Facebook's goal of supporting its global operations with 100% renewable energy in 2020.

