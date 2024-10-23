Dominion Sells Industrial Unit to Focus on Sustainability

Global Dominion Access SA (ES:DOM) has released an update.

Global Dominion Access SA has sold its industrial maintenance services unit in Spain to Serveo Group for approximately 27.5 million euros, as part of its strategy to focus on high-value sustainable services. This divestment is expected to enhance Dominion’s positioning in sectors like decarbonization and energy efficiency by simplifying its operations and aligning with its 2023-26 strategic plan. The transaction, which is anticipated to close before the end of 2024, will also allow the company to reduce its debt and reinforce its commitment to sustainability.

