Dominion partners with Stonepeak to fund Virginia offshore wind farm construction

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 22, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Written by Kabir Dweit for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. utility firm Dominion Energy D.N said on Thursday it would sell a 50% non-controlling interest in its Virginia offshore wind farm to Stonepeak to help fund construction of the roughly $10 billion project.

According to the deal terms, Dominion would retain full control of the construction and operation of the project, with Stonepeak to pay for half of the construction costs.

The deal is expected to close by end-2024, with Dominion to receive about $3 billion, representative of half the construction cost.

The roughly 2,600-megawatt (MW) project consists of 176 turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 MW, to be located about 27 miles (43.5 kilometers) off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The deal comes amid a backdrop of slowing offshore wind project development in 2023 due to rising inflation, higher interest rates and supply chain issues leading to soaring costs.

Dominion said last year the approximately $10 billion project was within the budget and on track for completion by late 2026, with the second phase of construction set to begin this year.

