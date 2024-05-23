News & Insights

Stocks

Dominion Minerals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dominion Minerals Limited (AU:DLM) has released an update.

Dominion Minerals Limited reports a successful Annual General Meeting with all three resolutions presented being approved by the shareholders. The voting was conducted via poll and the specific outcomes, including the re-election of a director and the approval of additional placement capacity, passed with significant majority votes.

For further insights into AU:DLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.