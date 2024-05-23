Dominion Minerals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Dominion Minerals Limited (AU:DLM) has released an update.

Dominion Minerals Limited reports a successful Annual General Meeting with all three resolutions presented being approved by the shareholders. The voting was conducted via poll and the specific outcomes, including the re-election of a director and the approval of additional placement capacity, passed with significant majority votes.

For further insights into AU:DLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.