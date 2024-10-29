Dominion Minerals Expands in Tanzanian Graphite Market

Dominion Minerals Limited (AU:DLM) has released an update.

Dominion Minerals Limited has executed binding agreements to acquire a 100% interest in a promising Tanzanian graphite project, underscoring its strategic focus on the growing demand for critical minerals in electric vehicles and renewable energy. The company also announced the appointment of Ms. Louisa Martino as the new Company Secretary and CFO, bringing over 15 years of experience in corporate advisory services. The Morogoro Project in Tanzania is poised to leverage its proximity to key infrastructure for future graphite production.

