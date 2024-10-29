News & Insights

Stocks

Dominion Minerals Expands in Tanzanian Graphite Market

October 29, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dominion Minerals Limited (AU:DLM) has released an update.

Dominion Minerals Limited has executed binding agreements to acquire a 100% interest in a promising Tanzanian graphite project, underscoring its strategic focus on the growing demand for critical minerals in electric vehicles and renewable energy. The company also announced the appointment of Ms. Louisa Martino as the new Company Secretary and CFO, bringing over 15 years of experience in corporate advisory services. The Morogoro Project in Tanzania is poised to leverage its proximity to key infrastructure for future graphite production.

For further insights into AU:DLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.