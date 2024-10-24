Dominion Minerals Announces Major Changes and Meeting

Dominion Minerals Limited (AU:DLM) has released an update.

Dominion Minerals Limited has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on November 25, 2024, to vote on significant changes, including a potential rebranding to Invert Graphite Limited and a substantial acquisition that could alter the company’s operational scale. Shareholders are advised to review the Independent Expert’s Report regarding the fairness of new securities issuance to key management. The meeting will decide on these pivotal resolutions that could impact the company’s future direction and listing status.

For further insights into AU:DLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.