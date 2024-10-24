News & Insights

Dominion Minerals Announces Major Changes and Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Dominion Minerals Limited (AU:DLM) has released an update.

Dominion Minerals Limited has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on November 25, 2024, to vote on significant changes, including a potential rebranding to Invert Graphite Limited and a substantial acquisition that could alter the company’s operational scale. Shareholders are advised to review the Independent Expert’s Report regarding the fairness of new securities issuance to key management. The meeting will decide on these pivotal resolutions that could impact the company’s future direction and listing status.

