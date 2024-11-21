Dominion Lending Centres’ Milestone and Leadership Change

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A (TSE:DLCG) has released an update.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. has achieved a significant milestone with its Velocity platform receiving SOC 2 Type 2 certification, ensuring high standards of data security. The company also announced a leadership change, promoting Steve Mitchell to Chief Information Officer, highlighting its focus on integrating technology and maintaining industry leadership.

