Dominion Lending Centres’ Milestone and Leadership Change

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A (TSE:DLCG) has released an update.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. has achieved a significant milestone with its Velocity platform receiving SOC 2 Type 2 certification, ensuring high standards of data security. The company also announced a leadership change, promoting Steve Mitchell to Chief Information Officer, highlighting its focus on integrating technology and maintaining industry leadership.
