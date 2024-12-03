Dominion Lending Centres Gains Shareholder Approval

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A (TSE:DLCG) has released an update.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. has received overwhelming shareholder approval for its acquisition of non-voting preferred shares, marking a key strategic move for the company. The resolutions, which include a substantial share exchange and cash payment, were passed with 99.99% approval. This move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure and enhance its market position.

