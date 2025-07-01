Markets
Dominion Energy's South Carolina Unit Receives Regulatory Approval To Extend Operation Through 2062

July 01, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), Tuesday announced that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission or NRC has approved its South Carolina facility's application to extend the operating license for V.C. Summer Nuclear Station for an additional 20 years.

With this renewed license, the facility can operate through 2062.

Looking forward, the Richmond-based company plans to seek NRC approval to extend the operating license for Millstone Power Station in Connecticut.

Currently, Dominion Energy's stock is trading at $56.45, down 0.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

